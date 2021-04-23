Sketches released of suspects in NJ armed robbery, sex assault

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Department Director Robert Hubner announced that authorities are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals believed to be involved in the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, April 16.
Authorities say a man and woman were approached by the two individuals in the area of Lee Street and Scott Place and held at gunpoint.
The investigation further determined the female victim was sexually assaulted, but further details were not released.
One suspect is believed to have worn a cream or gray hoodie and sweatpants or jeans at the time of the assault, while the other was wearing a gray Nike hoodie and white Nike sneakers.
Neighbors say the area is a popular and secluded spot for people to hang out, and that crime in the area is so uncommon that many are taking steps to increase their own home security.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact Officer Montalvo of the Woodbridge Police Department at (732) 634-7700 or Detective Infusino of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4340.
Tips may also be submitted to MiddlesexTips.com.
