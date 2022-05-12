Convicted sex offender charged in Bronx elevator rape

46-year-old Ramon Rotestan surrendered to detectives after CrimeStoppers received a tip about his identity.
He was wanted for following a 40-year-old woman into her building in the area of Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue Monday night, and raping her at knifepoint in the elevator.
He also stole $112.
Rotestan was charged with rape and sexually motivated robbery.
Rotestan was designated a Level 3 sex offender, the highest level, after he was convicted for sexual abuse for attacking a woman at knifepoint in December 2005.
