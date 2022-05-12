Convicted sex offender charged in Bronx elevator rape

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11837018" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports from the scene of Tuesday night's shooting.

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- A Level 3 sex offender was charged with raping a woman in the elevator of her apartment building in the Parkchester section of the Bronx earlier this week.46-year-old Ramon Rotestan surrendered to detectives after CrimeStoppers received a tip about his identity.He was wanted for following a 40-year-old woman into her building in the area of Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue Monday night, and raping her at knifepoint in the elevator.He also stole $112.Rotestan was charged with rape and sexually motivated robbery.Rotestan was designated a Level 3 sex offender, the highest level, after he was convicted for sexual abuse for attacking a woman at knifepoint in December 2005.----------