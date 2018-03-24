sex crime

21-year-old charged with running revenge porn website

EMBED <>More Videos

21-year-old charged with running revenge porn website

HOLTSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A 21-year-old Long Island man is charged with running a website that used sexually explicit images from more than 30 women for extortion or blackmail, police said.

Joseph Iorio, of Holtsville, allegedly obtained them by administering a website that allowed people to post sexually explicit photos of their ex-girlfriends or sex partners. Posters were asked to provide the women's contact information.

Iorio, a student at Binghamton University, will serve five years in state prison for his role in an elaborate sextortion scheme in which the photographed women were forced to do "horrific" or "degrading" things. Otherwise, these sexually explicit images would be released to the public or family members, said Timothy Sini, Suffolk County district attorney.

Sini said these women acted as virtual sex slaves. Some women were forced to streak naked in public, and some were forced to perform sex acts upon themselves that resulted in injury.

In one instance, a woman was forced to sodomize herself with a screwdriver, Sini said.

"It's modern day sexual torture," he said.

Suffolk County officials said they are taking steps to reduce instances of revenge porn and sextortion.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holtsvillesuffolk countyinternet sex crimessex crimepornography
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX CRIME
Girl awakened by man in bedroom committing sex crime
Matt Gaetz associate likely to strike plea deal, attorneys say
Gaetz asked Trump for blanket pardon: sources
NYC looks to decriminalize sex work, Queens to dismiss 700 cases
TOP STORIES
Death toll rises to 4 in Florida collapse amid search; 99 missing
What are crews in Florida dealing with after building collapse?
5 people shot, including 3 teens, outside party in Bronx
George Floyd statues vandalized in NYC, NJ ahead of Chauvin sentencing
AccuWeather: More clouds, humidity
First Responder Friday honors PAPD Officer Lauren Dombi
Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in NY
Show More
COVID Updates: 1 in 10 Americans missed 2nd vaccine dose
What to expect in Derek Chauvin sentencing
Exclusive: Owner furious after NYC cafe vandalized 4 times
Afraid of heights? Workers spotted scaling NYC's Chrysler Building
Bill Ritter honored by NYC Fire Museum
More TOP STORIES News