Derick Waller reports on the concern over sharks after a teen was bitten off Fire Island.

Concern over sharks at local beaches after 2 bites on Long Island

FIRE ISLAND, Long Island (WABC) -- If you're planning on hitting the beach for the 4th of July, don't be scared but definitely be alert when it comes to sharks.

At Robert Moses State Park, a 15-year-old girl was bitten in the water by either a marine animal or a shark off Beach 3.

The bite happened around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

But then, just three miles east at Kismet Beach, there was a confirmed shark bite around 5:20 p.m.

A 15-yea-old boy out surfing returned to the shore with puncture wounds on his heel and toes.

A Good Samaritan provided medical assistance until first responders arrived and continued the care.

Officials say the victim's heel and toes were intact.

He was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

For Tuesday, you can expect to see additional shark surveillance on Long Island beaches including drones, helicopters, and boats.

In fact, Governor Kathy Hochul's office say they have 10 more drones up this year after a rise in shark attacks last year.

"We did have a season last year where we had six swimmers bitten from sharks, so this has turned into a bit of a concern for this county," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

The advice from experts is to only swim when a lifeguard is on duty and if you see school of fish, you should alert somebody because it could mean sharks are nearby.

