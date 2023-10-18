Remains of missing Israeli mother of 2 identified near music festival, family says

The family of missing Israeli woman Sharona Shmunis Harel have been recovered, her family has told ABC7 news.

The Israeli mother of two was at the music festival in south Israel celebrating her 40th birthday when she and others came under ambush from Hamas militants during the initial surprise attack. Her family tells us her body was unrecognizable and recovered in a field within 10 kilometers of the music festival.

Sharona's brother-in-law, Ohad Harel, says they had received a message from Sharona as Hamas militants attacked saying, "They are shooting at us, and I'm hiding."

Ohad immediately picked up his brother and drove an hour and a half south to the music festival. They were not able to find Sharona and had been under the belief that she had been abducted by militants.

More than a week later and Ohad says Israeli military officers arrived at their door to say that DNA has linked Sharona to a body they recovered. Ohad says he saw her remains but it was so bad, he could not even recognize her.

"Since the body was unrecognizable, you cannot watch it even. You cannot see anything because it was bombed, so we know it is my sister-in-law," says Ohad, who is in seven days of mourning with his family.

"And don't forget, she's not representing an army or Israel, she's a civilian. Went to a celebration of her 40th birthday in a freaking festival. A music festival! You understand? This is the situation. My sister-in-law went for a festival, and they massacred the people. You all have to understand it J.R. You have to understand it. It's crazy. Families got massacred by Hamas people, that's it!" Ohad said.

