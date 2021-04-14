Sharpton, Crump to speak out about Daunte Wright's police shooting death

The press conference will take place after the "Mothers of the Movement" panel during the National Action Network's virtual convention.
Sharpton and Crump say they plan to make major announcements regarding the George Floyd and Daunte Wright cases.
It is being held at 2 p.m. outside the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel.
The panel is being held at 11 a.m. and is being moderated by Crump. Panelists include Gwen Carr, Mother of Eric Garner; Sequette Clark, Mother of Stephon Clark; Sybrina Fulton, Mother of Trayvon Martin; and Lesley McSpadden, Mother of Michael Brown.
Demonstrations continued Tuesday night in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota with protestors defying curfew and clashing with police.
Daunte Wright was shot and killed Sunday. He was pulled over during a traffic stop for an expired tag, then police learned he had a warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of possessing a firearm and running from police.
Officer Kim Potter who shot and killed him resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
She is a 26-year veteran and president of a police union.
She was actually training a rookie cop during the deadly encounter with Wright.
On body cam video, Wright is seen jumping back into his car. You can hear Officer Potter shout, "Taser, Taser, and then fire a fatal shot."
The department says it appears she thought she fired her Taser, not her gun.
Wright's family continues to grieve.
