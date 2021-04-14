Sharpton, Crump to speak out about Daunte Wright's police shooting death

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Decision on charges against officer in Minnesota shooting expected

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Reverend Al Sharpton and Attorney Ben Crump are planning to hold a press conference today in the wake of Daunte Wright's fatal police shooting death.

The press conference will take place after the "Mothers of the Movement" panel during the National Action Network's virtual convention.

Sharpton and Crump say they plan to make major announcements regarding the George Floyd and Daunte Wright cases.

It is being held at 2 p.m. outside the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel.

The panel is being held at 11 a.m. and is being moderated by Crump. Panelists include Gwen Carr, Mother of Eric Garner; Sequette Clark, Mother of Stephon Clark; Sybrina Fulton, Mother of Trayvon Martin; and Lesley McSpadden, Mother of Michael Brown.

Demonstrations continued Tuesday night in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota with protestors defying curfew and clashing with police.

Daunte Wright was shot and killed Sunday. He was pulled over during a traffic stop for an expired tag, then police learned he had a warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of possessing a firearm and running from police.


Officer Kim Potter who shot and killed him resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
She is a 26-year veteran and president of a police union.

She was actually training a rookie cop during the deadly encounter with Wright.

On body cam video, Wright is seen jumping back into his car. You can hear Officer Potter shout, "Taser, Taser, and then fire a fatal shot."

The department says it appears she thought she fired her Taser, not her gun.


Wright's family continues to grieve.

RELATED | Connecticut man found dead after standoff with police
EMBED More News Videos

Several police agencies are assisting and there are heavily armed officers blocking off the area.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownnew york citymanhattanpolice involved shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingal sharptonnational action networkshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Restaurant accused of racial double standard with dress code
'Just the greatest': Wife mourns husband killed in freak accident
Vaccination sites in the Tri-State area adjust to J&J pause
2 horses killed in fire at Belmont Park
Dry cleaner fears financial struggle may shut down business
Ramadan observances begin for Muslims
AccuWeather: Mild mix
Show More
Lincoln Center transforming its plaza into park
Connecticut man found dead after standoff with police
What the J&J vaccine suspension means for you
The Countdown: J&J vaccine paused; Biden to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
More TOP STORIES News