Gunman targets 2 people sitting in car in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

The gunman approached the car and opened fire, hitting both in the chest. Ken Rosato reports.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man and a woman were shot in a car in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn early Monday.

The 19-year-old woman and unidentified man were shot in the vehicle in the 2300 block of Coney Island Avenue at around 12:15 a.m.

A gunman approached the car and opened fire, hitting both in the chest.

The victims drove off and made it to the front of 2550 Hubbard Street, where they were rushed to NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

No arrests were immediately made and the motive is unknown.

