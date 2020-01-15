Construction worker injured when sheet of metal falls in New Jersey

By
FRANKLIN LAKES, New Jersey (WABC) -- A construction worker was seriously injured in a work site accident in New Jersey Wednesday morning.

A large sheet of metal fell on top of 59-year-old James Weiss on Bender Court around at 8:40 a.m., at a site behind the fire department headquarters in Franklin Lakes.

He's an employee of Altona Custom Metal Work out of Little Ferry.

Authorities say the company has no prior OSHA history.

Weiss, of Saddle Brook, suffered severe head trauma and was rushed by helicopter to St. Joseph's Hospital.

His condition is currently unknown, but his head injury was said to be severe.

OSHA will investigate the incident.

