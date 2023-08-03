Late Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver honored by East Orange students at festival

The students in East Orange dedicated the youth festival to the Leiutenant Governor of New Jersey who passed away this week.

Students in East Orange, New Jersey honored the life and legacy of Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver.

On Thursday, the East Orange Summer Work Experience Program (SWEP), Seton Hall University, and Essex County Community College hosted a festival entitled, "Youth Voices Matter: Empowering Youth Through Expression and Engagement."

East Orange teens gathered at City Hall plaza to showcase their talents and express their voices, all while honoring Oliver's life achievements.

The 71-year-old died on Tuesday after being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue. She had been filling in for Governor Phil Murphy while he was on a vacation.

Oliver was a strong advocate for youth empowerment and dedicated much of her career to creating opportunities for young individuals.

Seton Hall University officials say the tribute at the festival was aimed to be an inspiration to the participants of the SWEP program.

Students in the SWEP ran festival booths dedicated to specific skills and career paths. Featured booths included a Makeover Booth, Barbering Booth, Culinary Arts Booth, and various Teen Entrepreneur booths.

Some students shared personal experiences and opinions on the rising opioid epidemic, something that directly impacts youth in society.

Entertainers DJ Wallah, Joshua Omari Marley, Lil Mama made appearances at the event. The festival's organizers hoped their participation would further empower students to dream big.

