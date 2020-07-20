Politics

Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver sentenced for 3rd time in corruption case

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York Assembly speaker Sheldon Silver was sentenced for the third time in his corruption case Monday and will spend 6 1/2 years in prison.

Silver, once one of the state's most powerful politicians, will also pay a $1 million fine following his conviction for obtaining nearly $4 million in payments in return for official actions that benefited others.

Prior to sentencing, Silver's lawyers told a federal judge they were concerned that "the press and photographers before and after appearances can resemble a rugby scrum."

But Judge Valerie Caproni declined to give the 76-year-old special access to the courthouse.

Silver was first found guilty of corruption in 2015 and was sentenced to seven years in prison but was allowed to remain free while he mounted an appeal that resulted in his conviction being overturned on a technicality.

Related: Conviction of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver overturned

A second conviction, in 2018, was also appealed and some of the counts were dismissed

Silver's lawyers insist that the money their client received was not the result of bribes.

Related: 2nd trial of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver set to begin Monday

