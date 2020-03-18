Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: NYC's 1st drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility going up on Staten Island

SOUTH BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) -- New York City's first coronavirus testing facility is being constructed in Staten Island's South Beach section.

NewsCopter 7 was overhead as the large white tent-like facility was being erected in a large parking lot of the South Beach Rehabilitation Center, a state-run health facility located near Staten Island University Hospital.

There was no immediate word when the facility would open.

It will be the first such facility in New York City and the third in the state of New York.
The other two are in New Rochelle, Westchester County and at Jones Beach on Long Island.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citystaten islandsouth beachcoronavirus new york citycoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus staten island
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News