Coronavirus Updates: NYC's 1st drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility going up on Staten Island

SOUTH BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) -- New York City's first coronavirus testing facility is being constructed in Staten Island's South Beach section.NewsCopter 7 was overhead as the large white tent-like facility was being erected in a large parking lot of the South Beach Rehabilitation Center, a state-run health facility located near Staten Island University Hospital.There was no immediate word when the facility would open.It will be the first such facility in New York City and the third in the state of New York.The other two are in New Rochelle, Westchester County and at Jones Beach on Long Island.