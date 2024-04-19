Police seek suspect who stole woman's dog near her Brooklyn home

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are hoping to reunite a woman with her stolen dog.

Officials say last month, the 74-year-old victim let her shih tsu, "Romero Rivera." outside her home near Jerome Street and Pitkin Avenue.

Within minutes, a man approached the home, took the dog and ran off.

The suspect, seen interacting with the dog on surveillance video, is described as a man with a light complexion and medium build.

Authorities say the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and red baseball hat.

No arrests have been made.

