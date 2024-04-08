Ship loses power near Verrazzano Bridge

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A ship experiencing problems near the Verrazzano Bridge brought to mind the bridge collapse in Baltimore.

The Coast Guard says it got a report Friday night about a ship that lost power in the Kill Van Kull Waterway.

The crew got the ship functioning at least in part, but tug boats helped it to shore.

The ship has since undergone repairs and got the required certification to go back into service.

