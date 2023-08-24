A Long Island artist turned to 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda after she hired someone to ship her artwork across the country and it disappeared.

Artist's creation goes missing after shipping it across country; 7 On Your Side steps in

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- Many people use websites and apps to connect with everyone from contractors to caretakers, but depending on the website, you may be on your own if something goes wrong with the job.

A Long Island artist found that out the hard way when she hired someone to ship her artwork across the country and it disappeared.

She got 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda to give her a hand with the major headache.

The Big Takeaway:

Check licenses - Even if they say they have a license, call your county, or check your local consumer affairs website.

Verify insurance - Ask for a copy and call to make sure their insurance is valid.

Do your research - Research the person's name or the company independently.

But your best bet is word of mouth. Ask your friends, neighbors and people you trust.

You can watch Nina's full story in the media player above.

