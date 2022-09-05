5 people shot, 1 fatally, in less than an hour in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Five people were shot, one fatally, in less than an hour in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the left arm, back and stomach outside 471 East 96 Street in Brownsville at around 12:15 a.m. He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was stable.

About five minutes later, three people were shot in front of 2231 Batchelder Street, the city-run Nostrand Houses, in Sheepshead Bay.

A 30-year-old man who lives in the complex, Calvin Kellman, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn.

A 28-year-old shot in the chest was in critical condition at the same hospital. A 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg and is stable at Brookdale University Hospital.

Back in Brownsville, another man was shot in the neck at the intersection of East New York Avenue and Strauss Street just after 12:50 a.m. He was in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital.

No arrests were made in any of the shootings.

None of the shootings were near the West Indian Day celebrations.

