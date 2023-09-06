A 23-year-old and 43-year-old were shot inside a deli in East Harlem Monday evening. Lucy Yang has more on the frightening surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News.

Police reveal new images of suspects in East Harlem bodega shooting

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released new pictures of the suspects connected to last week's bodega shooting in East Harlem.

They say the two men pictured, walked into the store on the corner of East 123 Street and 3rd Avenue on Monday, August 28, and shot two men.

A 23-year-old victim was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the stomach.

A 43-year-old victim was shot once in the right leg.

The suspects also put a gun to the stomach of another victim and stole his backpack.

The two suspects then drove off in a dark Honda.

Both victims were taken to Harlem Hospital. They are in stable condition.

Police describe the male suspects as approximately 20 to 30 years of age, with a slim to medium build.

One suspect was seen wearing a gray-hooded sweater with a multi-color design in the front, blue jeans, white and black sneakers and a dark blue hat.

The other was seen wearing a black-hooded sweater, black sweat pants, black sneakers and a dark hat.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

