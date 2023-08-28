Two people shot in East Harlem, police say

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were shot in East Harlem Monday, according to police.

Around 4:45 p.m. two men were shot at the corner of East 123 Street and 3rd Avenue.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where they are in serious, but stable condition.

It is not clear what lead up to the shooting.

No arrest have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

