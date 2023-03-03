The victim was shot while simply pumping gas. Now, he's at Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, and fighting for his life. Janice Yu reports from Mount Hope.

Police seek suspect who shot man in face while he pumped gas in Mount Hope

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot in the head while pumping gas in the Bronx early Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened at a Gulf gas station on Webster Avenue and East 175th Street.

Multiple officers were still on the scene hours later. A gas pump could be seen lying on the ground next to a white Range Rover.

Officials say a 51-year-old Brooklyn resident was simply pumping gas when he was shot in the face. Now, he's at Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, and fighting for his life.

Authorities are investigating this as an attempted robbery, but it is unclear if the suspect took anything from the victim before running off.

Officials describe the suspect as a black man with a thin build. They did not specify whether there is a known relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Police are continuing their investigation.

