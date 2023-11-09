Johhn Del Giorno was over the scene in Newscopter 7.

Police seek suspect who shot man in the back in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back in Hell's Kitchen.

Officials say the shooting happened at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday near West 52nd Street and 11th Avenue.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai West with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect ran off, heading south on 11th Avenue. He was described as 5'5, with a white beard, and was said to have been wearing all black.

Police are investigating whether this shooting happened after a robbery. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

