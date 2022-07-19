Man fatally shot while reserving parking spots for 'Law and Order' shoot

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 31-year-old man was fatally shot while reserving parking spots for a "Law and Order" television show shoot in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

The victim was sitting in his car on North Henry Street, with a traffic cone on the roof, when a gunman approached at around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect came up, opened the car door, and shot him multiple times.

He was struck in the face and the neck and taken to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants, fled the scene.

The victim was holding parking spots for a "Law and Order" shoot, a police official said.



NYPD was not there are at the time of the shooting.

The victim, a Queens resident, has a couple of prior arrests that are sealed.

