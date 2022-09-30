NYPD officer, suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn

Johny Fernandez has breaking details from the scene in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer and a suspect are being treated for injuries after a series of incidents that led to a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn.

It started around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when two men were shot near Kosciuszko and Broadway in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Members of the NYPD Neighborhood Safety Team quickly arrested a man they say was armed with a gun near the scene.

A short time later, two officers were patrolling when they spotted another suspect near Patchen Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Police say the suspect acted quickly after he was spotted near the shooting scene.

"They engage the suspect, they had a short pursuit," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey. "During the course of the pursuit they see the male grab his waist, turn towards them. One of the officers fired two rounds, striking the male in his right lower leg."

Police say the suspect then tried to run inside an apartment, but officers were able to apprehend him.

Two other men who were in that apartment are now in custody as well.

The officer who fired the shot is assigned to NYPD's Intelligence Unit. He is being treated for minor injuries.

Police say everyone involved is expected to be ok.

ALSO READ | '2 Milligrams: Fatal Dose': The crisis of fentanyl, America's hidden killer

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.