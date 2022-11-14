Man shot and killed near Hackensack, NJ barber shop identified

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities have identified the person killed in a shooting near a barber shop in Bergen County.

28-year-old Vidal R. Nieves died after being struck by bullets near the intersection of Essex and Lehigh streets in Hackensack.

It happened at around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Another man who was wounded in the gunfire is expected to survive.

Investigators are still looking for the shooter and trying to determine who was the intended target.

A restaurant owner just a few doors down from the incident told Eyewitness News she heard gunshots and there was concern, but thankfully no one else was hurt.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's office is still investigating the shooting.

