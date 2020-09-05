NYC shootings: Group of men involved in gunfight in Brooklyn lobby

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD released new surveillance video of a gunfight inside the lobby of an apartment building in Brooklyn.

The incident happened on August 25 inside the Marlboro houses in Gravesend.

Authorities say a group of unidentified male individuals fired several rounds at each other.

The video shows at least two people open fire as others run for their lives.

No injuries were reported.

Police say they are still searching for the people involved.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

