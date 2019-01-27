4 women injured, 1 critically, in shooting in Newark

EMBED </>More Videos

A shooting in Newark left four women wounded.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are searching for the gunman who shot four women in Newark Saturday night.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m., police responded to Bergen Street and Madison Avenue on a Shot Spotter notification.

Officers found the four victims. One was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The other three are in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known as police continue to investigate.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered from Essex County Sheriff's Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman shotNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in beating streamed on Facebook Live turns himself in
Suspect arrested in Louisiana shooting that left 5 dead
NYPD greeted by stolen dog during door knock at suspect's home
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
20 dead in bomb attack at Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
Boy loses consciousness after ingesting mom's methadone on LI
Watch: Man clings to moving SUV in road rage episode
12 immigrant workers at Trump NY golf course fired, lawyer says
Show More
88-year-old woman killed when car rolls over her in Brooklyn
NFL linebacker charged with attacking NYPD sergeant
Icing causes some accidents, road closures in parts of NY and NJ
Protesters climb gold statue at Rockefeller Center; 9 arrested
Police: Suspects break in through roof in Queens jewelry heist
More News