Police are searching for the gunman who shot four women in Newark Saturday night.Shortly after 9:15 p.m., police responded to Bergen Street and Madison Avenue on a Shot Spotter notification.Officers found the four victims. One was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The other three are in stable condition.The motive for the shooting is not yet known as police continue to investigate.A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered from Essex County Sheriff's Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest and conviction.----------