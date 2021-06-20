Police release new info on suspect wanted in brazen New York shooting; kids seen running for cover

EMBED <>More Videos

Police release new photo of suspect wanted in brazen Bronx shooting

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released new information about the suspect wanted for opening fire just mere inches away from children as they ducked for safety in the Bronx.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday in front of 1551 Sheridan Ave.

The children, a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother, somehow avoided being shot as the gunman fired multiple shots on his intended target, a 24-year-old man.



The first suspect is described as a man with sunglasses who wore all black clothing. The second individual is a light-skinned male who wore a white baseball cap, a red long-sleeved shirt, and dark-colored shorts.

One of the suspects fired about a dozen shots in total.

The victim was shot three times -- once in each leg and in the lower back -- and taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The children were not physically injured.
WARNING: The following video is shocking -- everyone involved survived
EMBED More News Videos

A 24-year-old man was shot by a gunman who opened fire inches from children diving for safety in the Bronx



After the shooting, the suspect got on a scooter with a second person and they both got away northbound on Sheridan Avenue.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said the shooting "seems like it's a gang incident, which has been plaguing NYC this year."

"I'm disgusted, I'm going to be honest with you, it's very alarming," Harrison said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | NY passes 'SLEEP Act' to curb loud souped-up vehicles
EMBED More News Videos

The New York Legislature has passed a law designed to curb loud, souped up vehicles that have been aggravating residents throughout the state.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citymount edencrimegun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
6 celebrating at family gathering struck by vehicle in NYC, suspect flees
COVID Updates: 1st Olympic athlete tests positive for coronavirus
Remembering Junior: 3 years since Lesandro Guzman-Feliz's murder
AccuWeather: Hot, humid but nice for dad
What to know about voting in NYC's mayoral primary
NYC elections: What is ranked choice voting?
Candidates make final pushes ahead of NYC mayoral primary
Show More
Juneteenth marked with celebrations across NYC, Tri-State
Juneteenth celebrated with a special screening of 'Summer of Soul'
George Floyd statue unveiled in Brooklyn
NJ Sea Life Aquarium opens at American Dream Mall
Man accused of threatening people with taser in Washington Square Park
More TOP STORIES News