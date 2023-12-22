Gunfire erupts in South Jamaica, Queens, leaving 4 wounded, 1 critically

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Four men have been shot and wounded in South Jamaica, Queens.

It happened around 3:19 p.m. Friday at 143rd Street and Foch Boulevard.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple police officers surrounding a scene that appeared to involve at least one car.

All four victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital.

One is in critical condition.

The other three are believed to have less serious injuries.

This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.

