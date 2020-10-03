Arrest made after mother of 3 killed by bullet while at Queens home

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a mother of three in Queens.

31-year-old Issam Elabbar, of Corona, has been charged with the murder of Bertha Arriaga.

Arriaga was killed by a bullet that went through her apartment window and struck her in the neck on Sept. 30. Her body was found by her 14-year-old son.

It happened around 12:47 a.m., as the family was sleeping inside their third-floor apartment on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

The victim's son woke up to the sound of the crashing window, and he ran into the room and found his mother on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

He called 911, and EMS responded and pronounced 43-year-old Bertha Arriaga dead at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance video of individuals seen in the area who they want to identify.
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individuals in this video


"A woman was shot, murdered, in her own home," Deputy Inspector Julie Morrill said. "We do not see anything like a shootout situation...There appears to be a theft occurring at the time, an attempted theft of a bicycle that was locked up in front of this location. The theft that was occurring ended. The bike was not taken by these perps. A shot rang out. At this time, it is still under investigation as to who fired that shot "

Neighbors and police say it's a nice residential area, and that while there have been some bike thefts, there is not much crime in general.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted about the horrific incident saying, "This is what senseless gun violence does - it destroys families."

"These individuals were on the street outside that location when the shot rang out, and any information that you can give us on them or the thefts of bikes in that area would be greatly appreciated," said Assistant Chief Galen Frierson, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens North.

