Police investigating 3 shootings in 9-hour span in New Jersey town

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is asking for the public's help while they investigate three back to back shootings in Long Branch, New Jersey. Anthony Johnson has details.

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating in one New Jersey town involving three shootings in the span of just over nine hours.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is asking for the public's help while they investigate the three back-to-back shootings in Long Branch.

Police say they could be connected, but the violence is disrupting school activities -- including the homecoming game at the high school.

The game was set for Friday night but was moved to Saturday morning and it will be played without fans.

Long Branch police first received a report of shots fired near Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue Monday afternoon.

No one was struck in that incident.

Later that evening, police received another call about shots fired at a convenience store on the 800 block of Broadway and discovered one victim was dropped off at a nearby hospital.

Two hours later there was another shooting along the 300 block of Long Branch Avenue.

Multiple shots were fired at each location and police believe all three incidents are connected.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip line at 1-800-671-4400 or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app or by going to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers website.

ALSO WATCH | Breakthroughs for Breast Cancer

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip