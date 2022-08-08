Man shot while attempting to break up robbery in smoke shop on Upper West Side

A man was shot in the foot while attempting to break up a robbery in an Upper West Side smoke shop.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot in the foot while attempting to break up a robbery in an Upper West Side smoke shop.

The 29-year-old was in the store on Broadway when suspects held the worker up at gunpoint at around 4:20 a.m.

They took cash from the register, and when the customer attempted to intervene, he was shot in the foot.

He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Car owners frustrated over tire slashing spree in Queens neighborhood

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip