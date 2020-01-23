1 man killed, 2 injured after shooting on Manhattan street

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A person is being questioned after a man was killed and two others were injured following a broad-daylight shooting in the middle of the street in Manhattan Thursday afternoon.It happened around 2 p.m. on 135th Street and Riverside Drive in Hamilton Heights.Authorities say the three victims were shot by a person who fled the scene.One victim, a 27-year-old man with multiple wounds in the torso and leg, was pronounced dead at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.A 26-year-old man was said to be conscious and alert with a gunshot wound to the torso at St. Luke's Hospital, where a third victim, a 27-year-old man, later arrived with a gunshot wound also believed to be from the incident. They are both in stable condition.The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.The block was cordoned off as investigators searched for evidence. A puddle of blood and a shoe were visible at the scene.A charter school just down the block was placed on lockdown after the shooting. A father who was unable to pick up his son as a result spoke to Eyewitness News."I'm stuck out here until they open up the school so I can get him out of here and get him home safely," dad Victor Asellas said. "It actually makes me feel very unsettled, because this is not the first time it's happened. It's like the second or third shooting in this neighborhood, and again, with the kids, and lucky this didn't happen when they were let out because then we'd really have some issues. So, you know, it's just unfortunate."Anyone with information is urged to contact police.----------