1 person injured in police-involved shooting in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- One person was injured in a police-involved shooting in Queens.

A person with a knife was shot by police on 164th Street in Jamaica.

They were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Avoid the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and 164th Street to 89th Avenue while police continue to investigate the incident.

