1 arrested, gunman on the loose after NYC shooting, police pursuit, crash

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is under arrest after a shooting and a police pursuit through the streets of Brooklyn that ended in a crash.Authorities say it all began when an officer saw a man in his 20s fire shots outside of a restaurant on Fulton and Warwick Streets in East New York just before midnight.The suspect fled on foot, but a short time later, police spotted him in a white Nissan Altima stopped a red light and began following him.They say the Altima crashed into several cars along Bushwick Avenue and Cooper Street in Bushwick, eventually spinning out."I was home ready to go to bed and I heard a crash," an area resident named Roberto said. "When I come out, my car is all scratched."After the crash, police say the two people in the Altima got out and ran.Officers caught up to a 21-year-old man and took him into custody, but the suspected shooter got away.Police say two guns were found nearby.Two police cruisers were reportedly bumped as they were following the Altima.No officers were injured.----------