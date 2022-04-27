1 arrested, gunman on the loose after NYC shooting, police pursuit, crash

EMBED <>More Videos

1 arrested, gunman on the loose after shooting, police pursuit, crash

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is under arrest after a shooting and a police pursuit through the streets of Brooklyn that ended in a crash.

Authorities say it all began when an officer saw a man in his 20s fire shots outside of a restaurant on Fulton and Warwick Streets in East New York just before midnight.

The suspect fled on foot, but a short time later, police spotted him in a white Nissan Altima stopped a red light and began following him.

ALSO READ | Family traumatized by brutal murder of Queens pawn shop owner
EMBED More News Videos

One family in Queens has been traumatized by a violent act that took the life of a beloved pawnshop owner. Jim Dolan interviewed his family.


They say the Altima crashed into several cars along Bushwick Avenue and Cooper Street in Bushwick, eventually spinning out.

"I was home ready to go to bed and I heard a crash," an area resident named Roberto said. "When I come out, my car is all scratched."

After the crash, police say the two people in the Altima got out and ran.

Officers caught up to a 21-year-old man and took him into custody, but the suspected shooter got away.

Police say two guns were found nearby.

Two police cruisers were reportedly bumped as they were following the Altima.

No officers were injured.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side Investigates subway crime: How likely are you to become a victim?
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side Investigates has more on subway crime trends across New York City.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynbushwickpolice chasearrestshootingcrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
6-year-old Connecticut boy brutally burned, mother says he was bullied
Group of men surround minivan, attack driver after crash
Man found dead amid fire in illegal basement apartment
NYC rents rising as pandemic deals expire: StreetEasy
Kim testifies, causes stir at Blac Chyna and Kardashian trial
NJ veterinarian charged with abusing dogs that died in his care
As MTA Board discusses subway crime, mayor, PD union spar over phones
Show More
Juvenile arrested in murder of missing 10-year-old girl, police say
AccuWeather: Chilly wind
1st look inside newly elevated Broadway theater
LIVE: Funeral for Madeleine Albright, 1st female secretary of state
Alleged prostitute sentenced to 30 years in 4 men's overdose deaths
More TOP STORIES News