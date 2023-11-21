The 5 best 2024 planners to organize your busy life and keep track of tasks

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

When it comes to completing daily tasks, planning goals, and scheduling your day instead of opting for an app, an effective planner can be a great tool to jumpstart your productivity. The right planner for you can help you set better habits, simplify your to-dos, and serve as a reflection on the year. It may be hard to find the ideal one for you with the vast array of planners available. That is why we have narrowed down the 5 best 2024 planners based on effectiveness, versatility, and design.

Papier Antique Blue Planner $35 I love these Papier planners because of their range of designs whether you like Color block or floral prints these planners add a pop of color to any bag. This is a hardcover planner that is organized with weekly, monthly, and yearly overviews. Shop Now

Papier offers 16-week undated planners, which is perfect because you can start it at any point in time of the year. You can personalize it with your name on the cover and choose any style personal to you. I love that it allows you to plan your productivity with no time constraints. You can use this planner to write to-dos, make shopping lists, review your goals, and track habits. It comes with a mind map page which I personally love because it allows you to reflect on your personal growth. Shop Now

Amazon Clever Fox Planner 2nd Edition Dated Jan 2024-Jan 2025 $24.99 This Clever Fox weekly and monthly planner covers 13 months from January 2024 until January 2025. What I like about this planner is that each month has a different color scheme to keep things fun. My favorite part of this planner is the weekly spread with a personal to do list, habit tracker, and weekly reflections. This helps with keeping track of your progress and helps visualize what steps you can take to improve the following week. Shop Now

Amazon Gratitude For Manifestation: How To Become The Master Of Your Life Through Gratitude $26.79 Andrea Cox and Kathleen Cameron's gratitude journal are for those wanting a non-traditional way to manifest and journal your goals. They are experts in manifestation and created this journal to help you focus on gratitude journaling. What I love about this is that there are blank gratitude statements where you can share what you are grateful for now and what's coming your way. Shop Now

-32% off Amazon Rocketbook Planner Notebook Fusion $49.40

$37.64 The Rocketbook Planner is a reusable smart planner and notebook. It is a 42-page notebook equipped with 7 different page styles: task lists, weekly planner, monthly calendar, OKR goal template, idealist, dot grid and lined pages. You can easily upload these handwritten notes to any cloud services like Google Drive, Slack, ICloud, and more. I chose this planner because I love how sustainable this item is. It comes with a special pen to write, and wipes clear with water and cloth. Shop Now

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.