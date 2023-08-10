Turn your dorm into a home with these 11 dorm deals

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are

Saying goodbye to your home as you head off to college can be hard. Getting used to living in a cramped dorm room can be even harder. To help you cope with your new living arrangements, check out these off-to-college deals that will turn your dorm into a home in no time.

1. Portable Air Conditioner-Dehumidifier

Nothing is worse than a dorm with no a/c. Keep yourself cool with this powerful and portable air conditioner-dehumidifier. An absolute bargain at more than 20% off, this one-two combo will fit snugly under your window sill and help you weather through 4 years of studies.

Image credit: Amazon

2. Retro Mini Microwave

Sometimes you just don't have the time to make the trek from your room to the cafeteria. Get this beautiful retro Mini Microwave instead and solve all your food needs in the comfort of your dorm room.

Image credit: Walmart

3. Portable Hand Vacuum

Dorm rooms are notoriously small. To keep it clean, try this best-selling portable hand vacuum that will more than do the trick.

Image credit: Amazon

4. 3-tier Storage Cart

Be it as a spice rack, a laundry organizer, or a toilet cabinet, this reliable 3-tier storage cart is a functional addition to any dorm. At more than 20% off, It will roll its way into your dorm and your heart.

Image credit: Amazon

5. Mini Projector

Did anyone want a home cinema growing up? Make that dream a reality with this portable, powerful mini projector that's perfect for personal or group viewing.

Image credit: Amazon

6. Mini Fridge

Stay cool and hydrated by keeping your drinks in this fashionable mini fridge.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Keurig Mini Coffee Maker

Keurig's Mini Coffee Maker is simply a must-have for incoming freshmen. This mini powerhouse will satisfy coffee fiends and drowsy students alike. At 30% off, it's a perfect fit for small dorm rooms.

Image credit: Amazon

8. Clorox Disinfectant

An absolute essential for shared spaces, the 3-pack Clorox Disinfectants will give you peace of mind so that you can focus on your essays instead.

Image credit: Amazon

9. Dorm Bed Riser

Is the dorm bed too low for your liking? This set of bed risers will solve your bed qualms instantly, give you some extra storage space, and literally elevate your sleeping game.

Image credit: Amazon

10. Hulu Student Discount

Get your student emails ready and prepare to binge your favorite shows at a discount. If you're a college student, you can watch on Hulu for only $1.99/month with Hulu Student Deal.

Image credit: Hulu

11. String lights

This is your Cinderella moment. These string lights are a college classic that will light up your room and your sense of creativity.

Image credit: Amazon