Data shows shoplifting a problem in NYC compared to other big US cities

Dan Krauth looks at the data and what the city is doing to combat shoplifting.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A national group took data on shoplifting from two dozen of the largest cities in the nation, comparing the first half of the year before the pandemic, to the first half of this year.

They found that shoplifting is down nationwide, except in New York City. It's a big problem.

In New York City, shoplifting increased 63%.

2019: 17,311

2023: 28,316

Check out the statistics in New York City by borough.

It went up due to a mixture of convenience, population, and changes to laws, Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Dan Krauth said. It should be noted Los Angeles and San Francisco were even worse off than New York City.

When it comes to which stores are getting hit the most, there's a trend.

It's mostly chain stores that are being hit and losing millions of dollars. Retailers lost more than $4 billion to theft in 2022, according to the National Retail Foundation.

However, the NYPD says that shoplifting is down some 7% for the year as a whole so far, so they say the situation is improving. In some cases, stores are getting trespass notices and restraining orders issued against repeat offenders.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.