Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Walmart, Amazon, Target, Best Buy online sales

Bookmark this! Some Cyber Monday deals are coming, and some deals are already here With Thanksgiving on the 28th, 2019 is the shortest holiday season in six years, and retailers are trying hard to attract shoppers on Cyber Monday through Cyber Week.Still, more than 165 million U.S. consumers will shop over Thanksgiving weekend, and holiday retail sales are estimated to reach approx. $730 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.The top reasons consumers are planning to shop? Around 65% say "the deals are just too good," according to the NRF. And this season, they're expected to spend big -- an average of $1,047.83 per person.Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online or both, use this guide to help you make your battle plan.Happy shopping!