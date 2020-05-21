Looking for Memorial Day deals? Why you shouldn't count on super sales for 2020

Some Memorial Day sale highlights:

Coats from Macy's are more than 60% off

Target has a "buy one, get one free" deal on swimwear. The retailer also has good deals on furniture.

Swimwear on the Lands' End website is up to 60% off

Typical for this time of year: mattresses are 20 to 50% off at Mattress Firm

Lowes is offering 40% off some appliances

REI has its biggest sale of the year, with some items to 30% off

The start of summer means sales, but don't expect too many amazing deals this Memorial Day.Retail sales dropped to a record low last month, and the coronavirus crisis changed supply and demand, said Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet."Anything that helps make the home experience a little bit easier is very much in demand ... You will not see discounts on things like home electronics," she said.Even though retail spending is down as a whole, demand online is surging, Palmer said.From March to April, online sales increased by 49%, according to Adobe. Walmart also announced its online sales were up by 74%.To balance the demand, some stores are limiting orders online. For example, T.J.Maxx's website alerts customers when it's reached its order limit for the day."We've added new operational procedures in our fulfillment centers ... this includes limiting the number of orders we take each day," the company told ABC News.Still, some discounts can be found."The best deals are on appliances, mattresses, furniture -- both indoor and outdoor furniture -- and also spring clothing, " Palmer said.