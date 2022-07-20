nyc parks

New public park featuring adventure course opens at Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Visitors of Rockaway Beach can now enjoy a brand new adventure course after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The Shore Front Parkway Adventure Course features an obstacle course, a pickleball court, and plenty of shaded seating areas.

The design includes both active and passive spaces to offer a diverse environment for people of all ages 13 and above.

The pickleball court is the first designated public pickleball court in Rockaway, with a spectator seating area.

The obstacle course is designed to be a complete circuit and give users a challenging full body workout.

The space also includes numerous seating opportunities under both metal shade structures and trees along with planting beds to provide seasonal interest.

The course is the latest installment in the New York City Parks Department's continued efforts to rebuild Rockaway Beach after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The $4.7 million course was funded by FEMA through the Sandy Recovery Act, the Office of the Queens Borough President, and the City Council.

Beachgoers can find the course between Beach 102nd Street and Beach 101st Street along Shorefront Parkway.

New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.



