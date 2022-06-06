Man fatally shot in head outside recording studio in Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed outside a recording studio in Queens.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday at Summerfield Street and Wyckoff Avenue at an industrial building also being used as a recording studio.

Police responded to the scene after a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and killed.

Right now, the motive remains under investigation.

Neighbors described the terrifying moments they heard the gunshots.

"Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. There were several people coming outside. So, we came back. And now, there's just a bunch of cops," one woman said as she left a nearby subway station.



"I'm afraid. I've lived in this neighborhood, two blocks from here and it's not safe. It's happening constantly, you hear about people getting shot all the time," another woman said.

It is a relatively quiet area and the 104 Precinct's first murder of 2022. There were no murders in the precinct in all of last year.

