'No rules' painting experience helps amateur artists channel their inner Picasso

Shot of Art, a unique 'no rules' painting experience, helps amateur artists paint, splash, shoot, or smear a masterpiece into existence. Shot of Art in LA's Art Distritct helps amateur artists create their own masterpieces.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- You'll need more than a painting smock when you unleash your inner artist at Shot of Art, an art and entertainment space in Los Angeles' Arts District which provides wild and unique painting experiences. Fortunately, full body painting ponchos are available.

"There are no skills required," said Shot of Art LA manager Kristina Bennett. "You can be creative. You can be messy. Our experience is designed for people who are not an artist by themselves, but we all have an inner artist."

"Being able to come in an make a mess and not have to clean up after is a big draw," said Los Angeles resident Enrico Benjamin, who visited Shot of LA with his family. "There are no rules. It's just let your creativity run wild."

For more information, go to: https://la.shotofart.com/