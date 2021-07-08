Police surround Newark home after shots fired, 1 in custody

A large number of police responded to the house on Clinton Place just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
Officers rushed people out of the home to safety and took up positions around the house.
One person was later led away by police in handcuffs.
The Essex County Prosecutors Office is leading the investigation.
There is no word of any injuries.
