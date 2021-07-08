Police surround Newark home after shots fired, 1 in custody

By Eyewitness News
Police investigate reports of shots fired in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is in custody after police surrounded a Newark house after a report of shots fired.

A large number of police responded to the house on Clinton Place just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Officers rushed people out of the home to safety and took up positions around the house.

One person was later led away by police in handcuffs.



The Essex County Prosecutors Office is leading the investigation.

There is no word of any injuries.

