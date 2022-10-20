$5K reward offered for information on hit-and-run suspect who killed Suffolk County teen

A boy was killed and his sister was also hurt when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island on Wednesday. Stacey Sager has the details.

CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a hit-and-run suspect.

In the evening of Oct. 12, 13-year-old siblings Tyler Philips and Krystal Randolph were walking home from Granny Park in Coram, when they were hit by a car.

The driver fled the scene, leaving the injured 13-year-old siblings behind.

Philips was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, but died in the hours following the crash. His sister was also taken to the hospital to be treated for her sprained arm.

According to police, it is believed that the suspect's car was a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox, a model between the years of 2005 and 2009. The vehicle's front passenger headlight and bumper are damaged

and the passenger side view mirror is broken.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a suspect is eligible for a $5,000 cash reward. Submit an anonymous tip to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

