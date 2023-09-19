New Yorkers say quality of life getting worse: Siena poll

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than half of New Yorkers say that the quality of life in the state is getting worse, according to a new Siena poll.

It didn't seem to matter if those polled were Democrat, Republican, or Independent, all felt the state was headed in the wrong direction.

"Only 4% of independents, 5% of Republicans and 22% of Democrats say things in New York are getting better," said Steven Greenberg, Siena College pollster.

It seems as the problems increase, so does unity in the state to see change.

"With many voters seeing multiple major problems facing the state, Siena asked voters to pick the single most important issue they want Hochul and legislators to address. With 27% - including more than one-third of independents - the cost of living in the state rose to the top, but not far behind were crime, 19%, the migrant influx, 18%, and affordable housing, 17%," Greenberg said. "Those top four issues were also the top four for Republicans, Democrats and independents, though in different orders"

The biggest crisis facing the state, according to Republicans, is the migrant crisis. Democrats remained focused on the cost of living.

The majority of voters would like to see crime addressed with 87% of Republicans and 64% of Democrats calling the issue a major problem.

READ MORE: https://scri.siena.edu/2023/09/19/voters-cost-of-living-in-new-york-is-top-issue-for-albany-to-address-other-major-problems-crime-migrant-influx-affordable-housing/

