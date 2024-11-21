First significant rain finally falls in NYC and Tri-State area amid drought warning

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some much-needed was falling on New York City for several hours on Thursday.

It delivered some relief after weeks of wildfires and brush fires across the Tri-State area.

New York City declared its first drought warning in over 20 years. Most of the area is in severe or extreme drought.

All of New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley are also affected.

Mayor Eric Adams declared a drought warning on Monday which meant residents were urged to conserve water.

The lack of rain sparked hundreds of brush fires throughout our area, from the deadly Jennings Creek Wildfire on the border of New York and New Jersey to several in New Jersey, and more than 200 in New York City.

The National Weather Service says this rain event could give us 1-3 inches of rain from Thursday to possibly Saturday.

Thursday is expected to be the wettest of the day with even some snow getting mixed in north west of the city in higher elevations.

The snow could fall in West Orange County, New York, and Western Passaic County, New Jersey.

It's much-needed relief, but not a drought buster. However, it should help with ongoing brush fire concerns.

It's still not enough rain to replenish the city's reservoirs which are at about 60% of their total capacity, down from the usual 79%.

