Woman starts business that celebrates grandmother's legacy with unique images on silk scarves

Tanya Scott, owner of Cealle Creative, opens up about the sweet inspiration behind her dazzling collection. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A woman combined her love of art and fond memories of her grandmother to launch Cealle Creative, a unique silk scarf business.

Silk scarves are her canvasses, each tells very personal stories that highlight important moments in Tanya Scott's life.

Tanya's jumping-off point was memories with her grandmother Vornceal Steer, who at the time lived in the Bronx.

"To this day I cut my pancakes in perfect squares because that's what she would do, put in a zip lock bag and send me on my way," Tanya said.

Tanya's grandmother eventually moved to Shorter, Alabama with a population of just 385 and each summer she would share stories with Tanya about growing up in her neighborhood.

"It was called in the 30's the projects, it was old Jim Crow properties," Tanya said.

During one visit, Tanya started taking pictures and then had a lightbulb moment.

She combined her love of scarves, art and storytelling and launched her company, partnering with Echo to produce the unique pieces.

The first collection called Sweet Memories shines a light on her grandmother's neighborhood and highlights memories she shared with her.

Like the church her grandfather arrived at each Sunday on a wagon pulled by two mules.

"Along the way he would pick up other people who were walking, some barefoot," Tanya said.

The second collection called Her World celebrates women. Tanya is currently working on the third collection of scarves called Secret Garden.

"Anything you dream, these things really do come true, with the work and the seed that you plant you water it, you put in the work and it will grow," Tanya said. "Now I'm going to cry."

