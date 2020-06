EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A sinkhole opened up and swallowed the front half of an SUV in Manhattan Sunday.The earth opened up on E. 2nd St. in the East Village just after 1:30 a.m.Video from the Citizen app shows the vehicle halfway underground.It's not clear what might have caused the large sinkhole.No one was hurt.Con Edison crews were on the scene, though no services were affected.