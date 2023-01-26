3 fall into sinkhole outside home in Huntington Station

Three people fell into a sinkhole on West 10th Street just after 6 a.m. in Huntington Station, Long Island. Kristin Thorne has the story.

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman fell into a sinkhole while walking out of her home on Long Island and two others fell in while trying to help her get out.

Video captured on doorbell camera shows one of the three people falling into the hole on West 10th Street just after 6 a.m. while it was still dark outside.

Two other people who lived in the home heard her screaming and tried to help her get out but ended up falling in with her.

Suffolk County police officers and a good Samaritan pulled out one person, but the other two needed a ladder to climb out.

"I managed to get a wire cable, get a step ladder, and rescue with police men and all that," the man said. "We pulled her, the old lady first out."

They were all freed within 10 minutes.

One of the men, approximately 60-years-old, and the woman, approximately 70-years-old, were transported to Huntington Hospital for evaluation. The second man, approximately 60-years-old, was not injured.

The hole measured six feet wide and six feet deep.

The Town of Huntington Building Inspector was called to evaluate the property and determine the cause of the hole.

