Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey delays opening due to power outage

JACKSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Six Flags Great Adventure theme park in New Jersey delayed its opening Friday due to a power outage.Restoration is expected sometime in the afternoon, and the cause remains under investigation.Hurricane Harbor and Wild Safari are operating as scheduled.Utility crews are at the theme park, and updates will be posted on the company's website and Twitter feed as soon as new information is available.Theme park tickets for Friday are being honored at the water park, and the Safari is being offered for free to guests onsite.Theme park tickets for Friday will also be accepted on another day., and any date specific theme park product like the FLASH Pass will be refunded.