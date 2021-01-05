Skier dangling from chairlift at NY resort caught by rescuers down below

CANANDAIGUA, New York (WABC) -- Rescuers caught a skier that was slipping off a chairlift at a ski resort upstate this weekend.

The skier could be seen dangling by her jacket at the Bristol Mountain Ski Resort on Sunday.

Fortunately, the resort's ski patrol was able to get to her quickly.

"I was about to get in line for the chairlift when I saw the person dangling," Jacklyn Hoch, who recorded the video, told Storyful. "I believe they were hanging there for a little over two minutes."

The woman slowly slipped out of her jacket and fell into a safety tarp stretched out below.

The resort reportedly plans to conduct an internal investigation into the incident.

