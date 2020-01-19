NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some people need the motivation to help them kickstart their workout goals for 2020. The last thing anyone wants to worry about is skincare hang-ups associated with working out, such as dry skin, red blotchy skin, and even smudged mascara after a spin class.
Products to resolve these issues are often bulky and not easy to carry.
Brittany Burhop Fallon, beauty director at New Beauty magazine, suggests these hassle-free skincare products that are small enough to fit into a gym bag, and easy to add to any post or pre-workout routine.
FaceGym Training Stick - apply the sticks to your skin pre-workout. The ingredients will penetrate the skin as you sweat through time-release technology - $49
CliniqueFit post-workout Neutralizing Face Powder - neutralizes redness after a workout - $22
Yuni Beauty Shower Sheets - wipe away sweat after you workout so you can leave the gym feeling clean quickly without having to take a shower - $15
Lululemon Sweat Reset Recovery Moisturizer - light, breathable gel with cooling technology and redness neutralizing ingredients that will refresh and cool the skin - $48
Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara - this waterproof mascara is smudge-proof and great to wear during exercise - $26
To find more makeup solutions check out New Beauty.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
5 skincare products to help you keep those workout goals
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News